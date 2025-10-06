Trumpworld court philosopher Curtis Yarvin thinking about "how to flee the country"

Curtis Yarvin, the reactionary monarchist blogger described lately as the "court philosopher" of Trumpworld and Silicon Valley types, is dimming on the Orange King's prospects. In fact, he suggests everyone involved in all this needs a "2029 plan".

The second Trump revolution, like the first, is failing. It is failing because it deserves to fail. … the vengeance meted out after its failure will dwarf the vengeance after 2020—because the successes of the second revolution are so much greater than the first—I feel that I personally have to start thinking realistically about how to flee the country. Everyone else in a similar position should have a 2029 plan as well. And it is not even clear that it will wait until 2029: losing the Congress will instantly put the administration on the defensive.

Readers may find that this sharp conclusion is undermined by the soft ramblings given in support of it. Nevertheless, it is a thought echoed by Sen. Ron Wyden and, well, Buenos Aires is still right there.

They're using American tax dollars to fund infrastructure in Argentina because that's where they're all going to flee when we kick them out of office

You don't have to run faster than Simon Wiesenthal. You just have to run faster than the other kids.