Watch a thirsty frilled lizard get rejuvenated on a road in Australia. This poor little lizard was dehydrated after a bushfire. Luckily, a nice person poured water directly from their bottle into the reptile's mouth.

The frilled lizard stands in a way that looks defensive at first, but relaxes as soon as it begins to drink from the stream of water. After each drink, the little guy opens his mouth as wide as he can like a baby bird to show he wants even more water. This lizard is truly adorable, and I'm glad someone was there at the right time to help him out.

From YouTube

"This was near the Gulf of Carpentaria in the tropics of Australia, I saw a bushfire which drove several lizards out onto the road. They lay lame on the road and couldn't move much, maybe because of the 40 degree heat and lack of shelter? After a bit of cold water one slowly woke up and ran away Some quick FAQ: – it is a frilled lizard – it usually gets enough moisture from food – not poisonous, but can bite scratch and whip when the bluff fails"

