Watch mouthwash obliterate germs under a microscope

See what happens under a microscope when an army of germs encounters a wave of mouthwash. The creator of this video uses his very own mouth germs for this experiment. Before the mouthwash is added, the germs look like they're all swimming down a stream together.

After the Listerine massacre takes place, the germs begin lifelessly floating around. You can see a noticeable difference, and it's reassuring if you've ever had any mouthwash doubts. This video would be a great commercial for Listerine.

If you've ever wondered what's happening behind the scenes when you're using mouthwash, this video should answer some of your questions. Here's a mouthwash tip: Using mouthwash right after brushing with fluoride toothpaste can rinse away some fluoride, and it's best to wait at least 30 minutes.