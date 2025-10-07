A high-speed Don Jr is mad at Fox News

Part of the campaign to discredit any news source not his father, Donald Trump Jr, launched into a 200 mph critique of not-conservative-enough Fox News.

Fox News is anything but unfriendly to the Trump Administration. Suspected of using AI to pump up claims of "antifa abuse," and inviting mysterious, unidentified guests to represent non-existent terrorist organizations, any attempt to paint Fox as not onside is pretty hilarious. That is, however, the strategy.

Next, NewsMax and OAN will likely come under fire for hosting Marjorie Taylor Greene too frequently. At least Don Jr seems to be maintaining his usual high-energy performances.

Previously:

• Don Jr's new grift: selling access

• Trump's son Don Jr. promotes false smear linking Jamal Khashoggi to Osama bin Laden and terrorism

• 'Make me look sexy,' Trump Jr. told the courtroom sketch artist