AOC demolishes Stephen Miller, and Fox responds by critiquing her sweatshirt

Fox News' Laura Ingraham forced Screamin' Stephen Miller to sit through a video of Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraging people to laugh at him, because he is a clown. The best retort Ingraham could come up with was to critique AOC's sweatshirt.

Miller seems uncomfortable, and his laughter doesn't seem very genuine. Remember that this is the same guy who sent his wife out to declare him a "sexual matador" on Jesse Watters' show. It appears AOC gets under his skin, as he's trying to downplay her influence amongst liberals. Why Ingraham is so focused on "hoodies" is beyond me. Why is casual wear a problem? I am wearing a hoodie right now.

