Documents show Flock license plate search by sheriff was abortion investigation

Flock Safety, whose cameras provide realtime license plate data, let deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department in Texas search for a woman suspected of having an abortion. Flock and the department claimed that it was a missing person investigation, but new information shows otherwise. The EFF's Dave Maass and Rindala Alajaji: "This documented account runs completely counter to what law enforcement and Flock have said publicly about the case."

Since 404 Media first reported on this case, King has perpetuated the false narrative, telling reporters that the woman was never under investigation, that officers had not considered charges against her, and that "it was all about her safety."

But here are the facts:

• The reports that have been released so far describe this as a death investigation.

• The lead detective described himself as "working a death investigation… of a non-viable fetus" at the time he interviewed the woman (a week after the ALPR searches).

• The detective wrote that they consulted the district attorney's office about whether they could charge her for "taking the pill to cause the abortion or miscarriage of the non-viable fetus." They were told they could not.

• Investigators collected a lot of data, including photos and documentation of the abortion, and ran her through multiple databases. They even reviewed her text messages about the abortion.

• The death investigation was open for more than a month.

Flock's CEO, Garrett Langley, claimed that those reporting the story were "purposefully misleading." Such posturing seems characteristic of its PR efforts since.

Flock has promoted this unsupported narrative on its blog and in multimedia appearances. We did not reach out to Flock for comment on this article, as their communications director previously told us the company will not answer our inquiries until we "correct the record and admit to your audience that you purposefully spread misinformation which you know to be untrue" about this case. Consider the record corrected: It turns out the truth is even more damning than initially reported.

As reported, Flock's network was used to hunt a woman by a sherriff now facing unrelated charges of sexual harassment, based on a report from a man who is now charged with violently abusing the investigation's target. And this is how Langley characterizes this:

So when I look at this, I go "this is everything's working as it should be." A family was concerned for a family member. They used Flock to help find her, when she could have been unwell. She was physically okay, which is great. But due to the political climate, this was really good clickbait.

Before he was arrested and charged, sheriff Adam King was a problem for Johnson County. Flock is a problem for everyone.

Update: it may not surprise you to learn that ICE is using Flock too.

Data from a license plate-scanning tool that is primarily marketed as a surveillance solution for small towns to combat crimes like car jackings or finding missing people is being used by ICE, according to data reviewed by 404 Media. Local police around the country are performing lookups in Flock's AI-powered automatic license plate reader (ALPR) system for "immigration" related searches and as part of other ICE investigations, giving federal law enforcement side-door access to a tool that it currently does not have a formal contract for.

Flock Safety and Texas Sheriff Claimed License Plate Search Was for a Missing Person. It Was an Abortion Investigation. [EFF]