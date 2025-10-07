Doomsday scoreboard still at zero, but don't worry — we've got eight more chances to die screaming

The Doomsday Scoreboard is a website that keeps track of people's failed doomsday predictions. The site has a list of past doomsday predictions and ones that are pending to be posted until the date has passed. You can search for predictions by category ( religion, technology, war, ect.) and you can also search by era.

The latest doomsday prediction was quite recent. Here's the description of the prediction from the scoreboard:

"September 23rd, 2025



South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela circulated videos claiming the Rapture would occur Sept 23–24, 2025, sparking #RaptureTok trends with "left behind" prep tips and history threads."

In total, the site lists 201 failed predictions. The site also makes sure to let us know that there have been 0 successful predictions so far, in case you weren't sure. Don't let your guard down yet though, because apparently, there are 8 pending apocalypses at this time.

When doomsday predictions fail, followers often become more devoted rather than less. This happens because admitting they were wrong is harder than finding ways to justify their belief, especially after investing so much of themselves in the group.

