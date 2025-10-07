Giving game NPCs memories to make you feel guilty for killing them

With violence in video games somehow a major national talking point again thanks to pearl-clutching boomers, it's good to see modders doing their part to cut down on it. Red Dead Redemption 2's campaign sees you cut a bloody swath across the southern United States, stacking hundreds if not thousands of bodies in your wake. Would you still be so eager to pull the trigger on an O'Driscoll if you knew his life story and had looked into his mother's eyes?

Modder and streamer Blurbs has cooked up a mod that gives NPCs memories and forces you to watch them when you kill them for maximum guilt. Keep those guns holstered, pardner, unless you want to witness the happiest times of your victim's life.

This should make a pacifist run easier, at least.