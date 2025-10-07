Just how alien is the CEO abducted by conspiracists in Bugonia's trailer?

In Bugonia, Emma Stone stars as a tech executive kidnapped for a peculiar reason: her abductors think she is an alien. The movie, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and co-starring Jesse Plemons, opens in limited release on October 24 and goes wide for Halloween.

Written by Will Tracy, based on a 2003 South Korean film called Save the Green Planet, Bugonia stars Emma Stone as the CEO and Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis as the conspiracy nuts. It opens in limited release on October 24 before expanding wide on October 31. And while we've seen several trailers so far, as well as some mostly stellar reviews, this latest one leans heavily into that wildly intriguing question. Is Emma Stone an alien?

The trailer, embedded below, sets everything up nicely. A high-flying tech CEO whose every word is a confident corporate platitute? Sure is alien! But what kind? The trailer suggests this timely subject will be treated with levity, which seems the right way to do it.

