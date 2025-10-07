Microsoft doubles down on Game Pass price hikes

Ever since Xbox Game Pass, a deal too good to be true, was announced I've been wondering when the other shoe would drop. That day has finally come. If you're at all tuned into the gaming space, you'll doubtlessly have noticed this week's biggest news: a 50% jump in Game Pass prices, bringing the "Ultimate" option up to an eye-watering $30 a month that's still likely not going to cover the costs of maintaining and expanding the service's catalogue.

To say backlash has been intense might be an understatement. The service page to cancel Game Pass was overloaded to the point of crashing within hours of the announcement, with some even declaring that the "Game Pass dream was over." Indeed, the "best deal in gaming" seems to have lost its luster, especially as the astronomically high player counts it requires have led to missed quotas and shuttered studios across Microsoft's portfolio.

Not that it's stopped them from doubling down, of course. Microsoft's director of gaming and platform communications, Dustin Blackwell, had this to say in a press statement:

"We understand price increases are never fun for anybody, but we're trying to reinforce by adding more value to these plans as well. It's something we don't take lightly, and we're listening to the feedback of players and the community to try to provide them with more of what they're asking for."

I don't recall anyone asking for three Xbox price hikes in a row.