Renewables overtake coal as world's top energy source

Energy think tank Ember claims that renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power provided more electricity than coal in the first half of 2025. They met 100% of the demand placed upon them despite growing usage, allowing fossil fuel use to decline. The shift is driven by China, reportedly "way ahead in clean energy growth."

Developing countries, especially China, led the clean energy charge but richer nations including the US and EU relied more than before on planet-warming fossil fuels for electricity generation. This divide is likely to get more pronounced, according to a separate report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). It predicts renewables will grow much less strongly than forecast in the US as a result of the policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

According to the International Energy Agency, coal was the world's top source for energy for more than 50 years. Here's the press release from Ember.

"We are seeing the first signs of a crucial turning point," said Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Senior Electricity Analyst at Ember. "Solar and wind are now growing fast enough to meet the world's growing appetite for electricity. This marks the beginning of a shift where clean power is keeping pace with demand growth."

And here's the study: Global Electricity Mid-Year Insights 2025.