Silent film from 1901 perfectly captures how we all feel about mornings

In Birth of the Pearl, an early silent film (1901) by Frederick S. Armitage, a woman slowly rises from a giant oyster shell. She looks annoyed to be awake, rolling her eyes, and striking a halfhearted pose. This is exactly how I feel every morning when my alarm goes off, minus the looking like a sea goddess part.

The film was inspired by Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, and was part of a "living picture" series, where actors recreated famous artworks on stage or screen. These performances blended art, theater, and burlesque, with the tease coming not from movement, but from stillness and anticipation as the curtain parted.

This film truly conveys the universal pain of being forced to get up and shine before you're ready. I'd be extra grumpy if I had to sleep inside a giant shell that opened before I was ready to see the daylight. My obnoxious morning alarm isn't much better, though.

