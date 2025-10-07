Stay the night (if you dare) at Lizzie Borden's haunted bed and breakfast

American democracy has been driven right into the ditch. There's a genocide happening, and no one with the means cares to stop it. More people than ever must choose between paying the rent and buying food and medicine. 9-1-1 is still, somehow, on TV and highly rated. So much is going wrong right now. Being kind to ourselves and one another has never been more critical. Isn't it time that you got away from it all, just for a little while? Somewhere charming, storied, and twee.

You know, like Lizzie Borden's house.

Yep, they've made it into a bed and breakfast. While the infamous axe aficionado's digs, located in Fall River, Massachusetts, operates as a museum during the day, the reputedly haunted three-story house also welcomes guests to stay overnight and stay for a bit of nosh if they make it to the next morning. Before you turn in, why not do a little ghost hunting? You'll fall asleep, totally not thinking about the terrible murders that took place in the building you plan on resting in, vulnerable and unprotected, for eight or nine hours. In the dark. In the night.

According to Google, the price for a night's stay is around $500. So, if you're not scared by your room's atmosphere, the price to poop in its bathroom will definitely put the fear in you. Last I checked, the joint was all booked up for Halloween. However, Christmas and New Year's Eve are wide open.