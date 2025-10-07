Trump feels compelled to review pardon for a friend convicted of sex trafficking a minor

Held liable for sexual assault, real estate fraud, and President of the United States Donald Trump feels compelled to consider pardoning convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

While MAGA Mike Johnson is busy blocking the release of the Epstein files, Donald Trump finds no issue in considering a pardon for a known sex-trafficker and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. Trump held a well-documented friendship with Epstein and is apparently very afraid of the evidence contained in the files.

Trump has already arranged a much nicer location for Maxwell to serve her sentence. Why not just set her free?

