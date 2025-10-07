Xbox's new handheld will run you a cool thousand dollars

Have you noticed that every time Xbox has been in the news lately, it's because of intense sticker shock? This is a rare marketing maneuver called 'shooting yourself in the foot'. Xbox clearly isn't taking that blood-dripping foot off the gas, between that infamous Game Pass price hike and their newest announcement: a thousand-dollar handheld.

Rumors had swirled about a handheld Xbox developed in collaboration with ASUS for a while, but none of them happened to mention the price before it finally arrived:

Slick marketing graphics aside, the ROG Xbox Ally X will run you a full thousand dollars for what is, in essence, a Steam Deck with an Xbox logo slapped on it. Even the "budget" option has an asking price of $600 (more than even the controversially expensive Switch 2). For a full thousand dollars, I'd at least expect a better aesthetic for the console than "fake Xbox stand-in a TV show props department fabricates to avoid paying licensing fees".