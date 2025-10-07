The publisher of Pravda, 87-year-old Vyacheslav Leontyev, continued the Russian tradition of influential or wealthy people falling out of windows.

Leontyev was believed to have the dirt on many rich Russians and the sources of their wealth. Police are investigating to determine if the traditional form of murder was accidental, suicide, or possibly foul play.

Malgin, who knew Leontyev well, added: "He gave the impression of a sort of underground millionaire. He also knew a lot about the party's money — the Pravda publishing house was the most profitable enterprise in the business empire of the CPSU [Communist Party of the Soviet Union] Central Committee." Russia has seen a spate of such deaths involving business leaders, journalists and former officials, often involving falls from windows, poisonings, or shootings. The number of such cases has intensified since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Many victims were critics of the Kremlin or individuals with insider knowledge, leading to speculation about possible state involvement, although the government in Moscow has routinely denied involvement. TVP World

