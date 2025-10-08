"A job is a job" — inside the minds of ICE recruitment applicants

Eric Garibay drove over 12 hours from El Paso to Provo, Utah for a chance at a Border Patrol career. Speaking in Spanish to NPR reporters at a recent Department of Homeland Security recruitment fair, the current immigration detention officer acknowledged the emotional weight of his work: "It hurts to see. They're human, but a job is a job."

Army veteran John Heubert, who traveled from Georgia, told NPR, "I'm the guy that just executes at this point. So whatever they want, they tell me to do it, I go do," Heubert said."

Eighty years ago, Germans who were asked why they took jobs that involved persecuting others explained that "Befehl ist Befehl" ("an order is an order").

Garibay and Heubert were among more than 1,500 people who registered for the DHS career expo, part of the Trump administration's effort to hire 10,000 new ICE employees. The recruitment drive attracted an eclectic mix of candidates, including veterans, law enforcement officers, attorneys, and former federal workers who had been previously laid off. The agency extended 500 tentative job offers at the event, with 370 specifically for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations positions.

