Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned to support public television

Bob Ross, famous for his hair, his brushwork and his happy little trees, is rarely to be found at auction houses despite the vast number of canvases he generated producing The Joy of Painting for PBS. The warehouse owner plans to let some go, though, to help public television after the Trump administration cut off $1.1bn in funding to it.

Here's Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc: "This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades." Two exemplary 1990s mountain-and-lake Rosses were sold in August for $114,800 and $95,750.

Bonhams in Los Angeles will auction three of Ross' paintings on Nov. 11. Other auctions will follow in London, New York, Boston and online. All profits are pledged to stations that use content from distributor American Public Television. The idea is to help stations in need with licensing fees that allow them to show popular programs that include "The Best of Joy of Painting," based on Ross' show, "America's Test Kitchen," "Julia Child's French Chef Classics" and "This Old House." Small and rural stations are particularly challenged.

Ross died in 1995 after a long illness. Of his work, he said: no mistakes, only happy accidents.

