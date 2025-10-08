Bystanders rescue crew of Emergency Medical Service helicopter after it crashes on Highway 50 (video)

A Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) craft is caught on video slamming into California's Highway 50 in Sacramento, and then witnesses rushed to aid the crew trapped inside.

This video captures the dramatic moment when a HEMS aircraft crashes into a busy California highway, somehow not hitting other vehicles. At least one crew member is in critical condition after a number of witnesses lifted the helicopter off the trapped crew member, and she was rushed to the hospital, likely the same hospital the HEMS had just delivered a patient to.

