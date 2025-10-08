Cult comic "Halloween Boy" in new hardcover edition

Oni Press has picked up Dave Baker's Halloween Boy, the self-published underground series that's been steadily building a devoted following. The first hardcover volume, Halloween Boy Vol. 1: Last of the Halloween Boys, will be out May 26, 2026, collecting the first five oversized issues between a new cover.

If you read Baker's wild metafictional epic Mary Tyler MooreHawk last year, you already know he's one of the most inventive voices working in comics at the moment. Halloween Boy takes that same duotone signature style and applies it to a brash, bloody, meta-pulp story about "an adventurer without a past and a combatant of the impossible."

The series mashes up pulp tropes, interplanetary quests, megalomaniacal villains, and a heavy dose of family drama. Baker himself calls it "a two-fisted adventurer for the post-superhero age." It's part homage, part reconstruction of the heroic myths that first pulled Dave into comics.

The Oni Press edition marks Baker's first full-length release since Mary Tyler MooreHawk (Top Shelf/IDW) and his standout contribution to Godzilla Versus Los Angeles. Publisher Hunter Gorinson explains Dave this way: "Dave's work is like riding a psychic vortex through eight decades of comics history where Golden Age archetypes, underground comix, postmodern fiction, and above all, some ripping good yarns all combine into a new kind of intensely calculated storytelling."

In other words: In Haloween Boy, get ready to be introduced to "the greatest archaeologist-for-hire, super-scientists, and warlock that the globe has ever seen." Expect bruises, brains, and the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

Here are a few pages from the book, shared exclusively with Boing Boing.

Cover of "Halloween Boy," Dave Baker, Oni Press. Used with permission.

Page from "Halloween Boy," Dave Baker, Oni Press. Used with permission

Page from "Halloween Boy," Dave Baker, Oni Press. Used with permission