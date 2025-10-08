Discarded vape pen gets second life as tiny internet server

A tech-savvy hobbyist turned a thrown-away vape pen into a working website host. Bogdan Ionescu, who collected old vapes mainly for their batteries, found something unexpected inside newer models: actual programmable computer chips rather than basic circuits.

"Instead of the expected black blob of goo hiding some specialized chip, I see a little integrated circuit inscribed 'PUYA,'" Ionescu writes on his blog. The tiny chip—with processing power roughly 100 times slower than a 10-year-old phone—proved sufficient to run a simple website. After connecting it to his computer and writing custom software, Ionescu got the vape to communicate over the internet and serve web pages.

After fixing some initial slowness, the results were impressive for such limited hardware. "Pings now take 20ms, no packet loss and a full page loads in about 160ms," notes Ionescu. His creation can successfully display text and respond to basic requests while using less than half of the vape's available memory.

"I wouldn't want to be the lawyer who one day will have to argue how a device with USB-C and a rechargeable battery can be classified as 'disposable,'" Ionescu comments about the increasingly sophisticated vape devices being marketed as single-use products.