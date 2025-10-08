ICE brownshirts shoot befrocked Chicago minister in the head with pepper ball, laugh (video)

Caught on video, shooting a visibly peaceful Reverend David Black in the head with a pepper ball, the DHS declared him a dangerous rioter endangering their Gestapo's safety.

Both Illinois and Oregon Governors have rejected the need for a military presence in their cities, but the Trump Administration is on the warpath. Their masked and unaccountable "Police" are visibly abusing the citizenry and denying their right to free speech. MAGAs, of course, ironically claim "the libs" are trying to take away their 1A rights, rather than it clearly being the other way around. Irony, like Democracy, is dying a quick death in the United States.

