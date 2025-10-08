Images from the Portland "war zone"

Social media is awash with images from Portland, Oregon, where an addled Donald "Grandpa Pudding Brains" Trump has been misled into believing "the city is on fire." There is no fire, only peaceful citizens, abusive ICE Gestapo, and dancing.

Folks in inflatable suits are seen as threatening by the Brownshirts, for some reason. They brutally attacked the famous Antifa-Frog of Portland, attempting to fill their suit with pepper spray. Happily, the Frog likes spicy things.

This video shows more Portlanders showing off their dancing skills.

Portland Police and the Oregon National Guard's leadership have made statements that they are on the side of the protestors. It is odd that folks like Screamin' Stephen Miller keep claiming the enemy in Portland is "hippies," as hippies are most notably famous for a "Make Love Not War" slogan. However, the war Screamin' Stephen wants us to believe is happening is also non-existent.

This video shows a beautiful day in Portland, with peaceful protestors. There is no war, and there is no city in flames.

