Lauren Boebert's reelection pitch boldly goes where few campaigns have gone before: UFOs

Colorado's rotten slider slinger and district-hopping Congressperson Lauren Boebert is running on a platform of exposing space aliens.

Claiming Washington bureaucrats, of which she certainly is one, feel the ordinary citizen is too "NAIVE" to handle the truth, Boebert is promising to disclose the truth to her voters. The truth is not one of the things Boebert is noted for handling.

"For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy.

"Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we're too NAIVE to handle the facts.

"They tell us we're crazy like we can't see these things flying through the air with our own eyes.

"I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren't children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses. We deserve to know what's really going on up there."

The email contains a link to a website that asks, "Are aliens real?!" and asks supporters to donate money to Lauren Boebert for Congress.