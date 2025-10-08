Light, fast, and wallet-friendly — a $180 MacBook Air for email, docs, and streaming

TL;DR: Grab this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ on sale for $179.97 (MSRP $999) until November 2 with free shipping.

If you just want a laptop that just handles life without the diva behavior, this MacBook Air does the everyday brilliantly — with a 13.3″ display that's easy on the eyes and a thin, sturdy build that slides into any bag.

Now $179.97 until November 2, this refurbished 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air packs some solid features. The Intel Core i5 keeps multitasking smooth, the 128GB SSD loads apps quickly, and Intel HD Graphics 6000 keeps visuals crisp for browsing, video, and light creative work.

Battery life stretches up to 12 hours, so coffee shop marathons are no problem. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it simple to hop on hotspots, pair headphones, and connect accessories — no dongle drama required.

Because it's Grade A/B refurbished, you might spot minor cosmetic wear, but the internals are tuned for reliable use. You also get a 90-day parts and labor warranty for peace of mind, plus updates through macOS Monterey for a stable, familiar experience.

It ships with a MagSafe wall charger, it's light enough to carry everywhere, and it does the basics without breaking a sweat — or your budget. Students, side-hustlers, and everyday multitaskers, this one's your practical pick.

Through November 2, this refurbished 2017 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air ships free and is on sale for $179.97.

