Report: Apple defined ICE as a "protected class" in blocking "discriminatory" anti-ICE apps

Joining racial, sexual and religious minorities in Apple's internal list of "protected classes" is ICE, the federal agency whose masked goons may be seen firing pepper rounds at peaceful protestors, roughing up elected officials and zip-tying children. Migrant Insider reports that emails show the company is using this rationale to remove apps where users share news of sightings, raids and other immigration enforcement activity.

According to internal correspondence reviewed by Migrant Insider, Apple told developer Rafael Concepcion that the app violated Guideline 1.1.1, which prohibits "defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content" directed at "religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups." But Apple's justification went further. "Information provided to Apple by law enforcement shows that your app violates Guideline 1.1.1 because its purpose is to provide location information about law enforcement officers that can be used to harm such officers individually or as a group," the company wrote in its removal notice.

Pointedly, this rationale was applied to an app which did not allow realtime tracking of law enforcement.

Concepcion's appeal to Apple emphasized that DeICER was "a tool for education and lawful civic engagement, not the targeting or tracking of law enforcement." "Users cannot follow, locate, or monitor officers in real time," he wrote in his memo to Apple's App Review Board. "Any observation entered in the app represents a single moment in time, not a persistent or live tracking function." .. But Apple rejected that reasoning. In its final ruling, the company's App Review Board upheld the removal, stating: "Information provided to Apple by law enforcement shows that your app violates Guideline 1.1.1 … because its purpose is to provide location information about law enforcement officers that can be used to harm such officers individually or as a group."

Robotic denials of appeals are frustrating at the best of times; this is more alarming.

In the past Apple has defied authoritarian legal overreach and marketed privacy features. Just yesterday, Apple Maps warned me about a speed trap up ahead on the interstate! But it was always a secretive company given to arbitrary policy decisions. If ever its devices were fit for activism, even basic political organization seems inadvisable now. Even if these apps were restored, how could they be trusted?

Don't take it from me; take it from Wiley Hodges, who worked at Apple for more than 22 years and is not happy with how things are going.