Synology ends own-brand drive requirement after sales tumble

Synology specializes in network-attached storage (NAS), power-efficient computers loaded with big drives most often used to share media on local networks. It decided to impose upon its very nerdy customer base a requirement that they use Synology's own hard drives. This did not go well, sales have slumped, and the company is reversing that decision. Hilbert Hagedoorn:

For users, this means more choice and lower costs when building or upgrading a NAS. For Synology, it's a much-needed course correction after months of backlash. While the company hasn't publicly admitted fault, it's clear that sales pressure and community outrage played a major role in reversing the decision. Critics say the entire episode has damaged Synology's reputation. The company seemed to believe that after QNAP's well-known ransomware troubles, it could tighten control of the market without losing customers. Instead, the plan backfired—hard. Many loyal users have since turned to alternative brands or expressed hesitation about buying another Synology product.

There's no consumer more averse to DRM-adjacent restrictions on computer technology than the data hoarders who buy NAS devices. Synology's thinking here was close to incomprehensible. When I read about it I assumed it had been sold off to private equity or hired an AI trained on a remote learning MBA syllabus as CEO.