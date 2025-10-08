This video of sneezing dogs is the "most important compilation of our generation"

This compilation of sneezing dogs makes me guffaw. If you need a chuckle today, definitely go check it out. We Rate Dogs (one of my favorite animal social media accounts) found videos of ten amazing dogs experiencing their absolute best sneezes — somehow as you go through the list, each one just gets funnier than the last. And luckily, even though some of them made me worry, the good folks at We Rate Dogs confirmed that there's nothing wrong with any of these precious pups. They're all perfectly healthy, despite sometimes sounding super disturbed when sneezing.

Starting at ten is Lola, the cutest mini Dachshund I've ever seen, who seems to truly be struggling with whether to sneeze or not. Just let it out, Lola, you'll feel better, I promise! Next there's Archibald, a 15-year-old sweetie who has a slow build-up that explodes into a vigorous sneeze that causes him seek comfort in a bedspread. Number eight is Romeo, whose first sneeze sounds literally like a car engine turning over, and whose second sneeze veers more into horse neighing territory. Hilarious. Next is the tiniest Labrador puppy who emits the tiniest, almost imperceptible sneeze. Number six is Louis, a Pomeranian who, as the video commentator says, turns into Fizzgig from The Dark Crystal when he sneezes. Next is Vinnie, who looks like some kind of Chihuahua mix, and who shakes likes Elvis Presley when he sneezes — it's almost uncanny. Next is Ryder, who is maybe a pitbull mix, who is very talented — he can sneeze on command! Impressive, sir! At number three we have Ollie, a very gentle-looking Labrador who scared both himself and his cat sibling with his powerful sneeze. Next we've got Poppy, another perhaps pitbull mix, and her ridiculous (and ridiculously entertaining!) full body sneezes — my favorite sneezes of hers are when she is on her back, shimmying away, with all of her legs up in the air.

Finally, the top dog, the kind of the sneezers, is Theo, a silly longhaired Dachshund who managed to muster up a truly impressive 34 sneezes in a row! I didn't just take We Rate Dogs' word for it — I counted for myself! I truly laughed out loud when I witnessed the sneezes and also when I read some of the comments on the video who addressed Theo's sneezes specifically. Theo's got some big fans already. They said:

"Theo's sneezing slows down like when popcorn is almost done in the microwave"

"Watching Theo was like listening to a skipping CD"

"Theo needs a neck rub after that performance"

"Has anyone used Theo's sneezing as a beat yet"

"Theo had a sneeze for every trump felony conviction"

And, my favorite: "Legend says Theo is still sneezing and you can hear him if you listen closely."

I wholeheartedly agree with the person who commented, "This is the most important compilation of our generation." Congrats to all of these cool canines for their wonderful sneezes. Thanks for the laughs, I definitely needed them!

See more wonderful dogs at We Rate Dogs.

