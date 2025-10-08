TikToker jailed for fake needle attacks that left victims traumatized

TikTok influencer Amine Mojito was sentenced to twelve months in prison with six months suspended for filming fake needle attacks on strangers. The 27-year-old was convicted of "violence with a weapon not resulting in incapacity to work," as reported in Libération.

Beyond jail time, he received a €1,500 fine and a three-year weapons ban.

At trial, Mojito claimed ignorance, stating he was "in his bubble." He admitted his videos were meant to relaunch his influencer career and promote a fitness program. "I had the very bad idea to do these pranks imitating what I saw on the internet in Spain and Portugal," he told the court. "I didn't think it could hurt people. That's my mistake — I thought about myself, not others."

His attorney, Marie Claret de Fleurieu, told Libération that the ruling "brings the debate back to more fair proportions after the initial media frenzy."

Watch the videos here and decide for yourself whether or not the sentence was fair.

🔴 ⚖️ Paris (75) – Le TikTokeur AMINE MOJITO avait publié des vidéos le montrant infligeant des PIQÛRES SAUVAGES.

Déjà condamné pour VIOLENCES, AGRESSION SEXUELLE, PROVOCATION À LA HAINE.



Peine : 6 MOIS avec mandat de dépôt + 6 avec SURSIS + 1 500 € d'amende.



Peine encourue :… pic.twitter.com/fHarGcoOWw — Dura lex, sed lex (@duralexsl) October 4, 2025

