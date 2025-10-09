California now requires browsers to include a one-click option to stop companies from selling your personal data

California has become the first state to mandate a simple, one-click solution for residents to protect their personal data from being sold to third parties. Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Wednesday requiring web browsers to include an easy opt-out button, significantly expanding the state's existing consumer privacy protections.

As reported in The Record, the new law builds upon California's 2018 Consumer Privacy Act, which established opt-out rights but lacked streamlined implementation. "These signals are going to be available to millions more people and it's going to be much easier for them to opt out," explained Matt Schwartz, a policy analyst at Consumer Reports. Previously, Californians needed to either install special browser extensions or manually opt out on each website.

Governor Newsom also signed two companion privacy bills on Wednesday. One requires social media companies to simplify account cancellation and ensure complete data deletion. At the same time, another strengthens California's Data Broker Registration Law by increasing transparency around what personal information data brokers collect and who can access it. The governor had previously vetoed a broader version of the main bill last year that would have extended requirements to mobile operating systems.

