Disneyland's Haunted Mansion claims 1000th resident

A woman died passed away while riding Disneyland's Haunted Mansion last Monday.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to Disneyland on Monday, Oct. 6 at about 6:30 p.m. for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction, according to spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sutter.

Disneyland security provided CPR until Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to Sutter.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death, according to Sutter.

Disneyland and Anaheim Fire officials have not released the name, age or city of residence of the woman.