Disneyland's Haunted Mansion claims 1000th resident

A woman died passed away while riding Disneyland's Haunted Mansion last Monday.
Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to Disneyland on Monday, Oct. 6 at about 6:30 p.m. for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction, according to spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sutter.
Disneyland security provided CPR until Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to Sutter.
The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death, according to Sutter.
Disneyland and Anaheim Fire officials have not released the name, age or city of residence of the woman.OC Register
The attraction has long suggested a rider might join their band of 999 happy haunts. Will they update the script, or will they use the fact that Haunted Mansion Holiday, the Nightmare Before Christmas version of the ride, has been running for months as their excuse? The ride breaks down so often and is so uncomfortable that it's no surprise someone couldn't wait to leave.
