DOJ upset as ICE lies fail to garner indictments

Pedophile protector Pam Bondi's US Attorney for the Central District of California was heard screaming at prosecutors for, yet again, failing to secure an indictment against an ICE-arrested protestor. Why? Because the ICE agents lie.

"Although his office filed felony cases against at least 38 people for alleged misconduct that either took place during last month's protests or near the sites of immigration raids, many have been dismissed or reduced to misdemeanor charges," the paper writes. "In total, he has secured only seven indictments, which usually need to be obtained no later than 21 days after the filing of a criminal complaint. Three other cases have been resolved via plea deal."

It is incredibly rare for prosecutors to fail to secure indictments from grand juries, which only require a determination that there is "probable cause" to believe a suspect committed a crime and which do not hear arguments from opposing counsels during proceedings.

Meghan Blanco, a former federal prosecutor and current defense attorney representing one of the anti-ICE protesters currently facing charges, told the LA Times that there's a simple reason that grand juries aren't pulling the trigger on indictments: Namely, prosecutors' cases are full of holes.