Fortnite de-Nazifies Peacemaker emote

Last week, Fortnite pulled the Peacemaker collab emote due to concerns that it may have been connected to actual Nazi references in the show. The emote has been redesigned not to imply any connection with Nazis of yesterday or today.

Days later, Epic Games issued a carefully-worded follow-up where it said it had subsequently "worked closely with our partners at Warner Bros. Games to confirm there were no creative intentions to connect the Peaceful Hips Emote and the current Peacemaker storyline." The end result? "To avoid any confusion," the developer continued, "we're modifying the Emote choreography in next week's update." To some, the statement seemed unclear as to whether the emote was a reference to the show's own Nazi references. If so, why was it returning? If not, why was it being changed? IGN

Fortnite has long pitted 99 players against one another in a battle royale. While it's an endless march of money-making collaborations, it has been a distraction; rarely has the game found itself involved in "politics."

