In 1980, a mysterious stranger bet $777,000 on a single craps roll

In September 1980, a mysterious man in his late 20s walked into the Horseshoe Club in Las Vegas carrying $777,000 in cash — and bet it all on a single roll of the dice.

The gambler, wearing a sports shirt and boots, had called ahead to ask owner Jack Binion if the casino would accept such a massive wager. Most casinos refuse these bets, preferring steady action that lets house odds work in their favor. But the Horseshoe catered to high rollers. Binion agreed.

At 5:30 p.m. on a quiet Wednesday, the stranger exchanged his cash for 1,554 chips worth $500 each and placed them on the craps table's "Don't pass" line — betting the shooter would lose. A woman rolled a six, establishing her point. She needed to roll another six before hitting seven. She threw nine, then seven. The stranger had won.

"He was so calm I couldn't believe it," Binion told the Washington Post. The winner collected $1,554,000, loaded it into two suitcases, and headed for his car.

Binion never asked his name—in Las Vegas, winners value anonymity, especially from the IRS. Before driving off, the stranger offered his reasoning: "This damned inflation was just eroding this money. I figured I might as well double it or lose it."

[Via Futility Closet]

Previously:

• Hackers compromised smart fish tank at casino

• Casino shocked, SHOCKED that gambling addict lost $30M after they bombarded him with texts

• Man who bankrupted casino discovers arts need funding

• New rules for Las Vegas casinos promise a grim, joyless experience

• What happens when a casino kicks out a card counter