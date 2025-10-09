Rutgers professor flees to Spain after death threats over anti-fascism comments [UPDATE: His ticket mysteriously cancelled]

A history teacher at Rutgers University has been chased not only out of town, but out of the United States by a blood-thirsty MAGA mob after he dared to talk about anti-fascism to the press.

Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook (2017), began teaching as an assistant professor at the university in 2019, but abruptly fled to Spain with his family this week after he was pummeled with death threats and accused of leading "antifa" by indoctrinated Trump fans. "I'm gonna burn your house down and kill you as you come running out," threatened one far-right extremist, according to Newsweek, while another said, "You had better run, bitch…WE THE PEOPLE are back and we do not approve of your ideas and teachings…Your organization will soon be mush."

The death threats came after students from Rutgers' conservative Turning Point USA chapter went online to call Bray a "domestic terrorist professor," mimicking Trump propaganda. They also shared his home address, where he was living with his wife and kids.

From The Washington Post: Several far-right activists and other social media users homed in on Bray in late September, after he was quoted in news stories about President Donald Trump's executive order designating antifa as a "domestic terrorist organization." … Bray has received three death threats since Sept. 26, including one threatening to kill him in front of his students, according to screenshots of emails reviewed by The Washington Post. The threats and the publication of his address compelled Bray to move his family to Spain for the remainder of the academic year, he said. Rutgers said Tuesday that it was aware of the petition to fire Bray and his message to his students. "We are gathering more information about this evolving situation," the university said in a statement.

And from Newsweek: Bray broke the news to students in his three classes on Sunday, indicating he made the decision to leave New Jersey amid the death threats following the petition and "negative" attention on social media, including the MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec blasting him as a "domestic terrorist professor" on X late last month. "Since my family and I do not feel safe in our home at the moment, we are moving to Europe," Bray wrote in an email. "Truly I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom." Bray's wife, an associate professor of history at Rutgers, will accompany him to Spain, as well as the couple's children. He vacillated on the decision at first but isn't looking back, he said.

This comes a year after three Yale history professors — all who specialize in authoritarianism — left the United States for Canada. Of course, there is no official antifa group or headquarters, only a movement by patriotic Americans who are resisting fascist tactics lead by the Trump regime. But facts don't matter to the indoctrinated. Looks like teaching history has become one of the more dangerous professions in the United States.

UPDATE, 10:45am ET, Oct 9: Turns out Bray and his family were blocked from leaving the United States right as they were about to board their flight out of Newark on Wednesday.

"'Someone' cancelled my family's flight out of the country at the last second," Bray posted on Bluesky. "We got our boarding passes. We checked our bags. Went through security. Then at our gate our reservation 'disappeared.'"

From The Guardian: A Rutgers University professor who taught a course on anti-fascism was blocked from leaving the US for Spain on Wednesday night, according to media reports, hours after Donald Trump hosted a White House roundtable highlighting the impact of antifa – or "anti-fascist" – far-left activists. Mark Bray, an historian who published the 2017 book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, and has taught courses on anti-fascism at the New Jersey university, was attempting to board a plane at Newark airport bound for Europe when he was informed at the boarding gate that the reservations for him and his family had been cancelled. Bray told the outlet that the family were rebooked for Thursday evening but were in the dark about why the earlier booking had been cancelled. "I may sound conspiratorial, but I don't think it is a coincidence," he said. "We're at a hotel and we're just going to try again."

