Smart dog drags bed outside for daily sunbathing, realizes it's cloudy instead

Watch an adorable, smart dog drag his bed outside for his daily sunbathing session, only to realize it's too cloudy outside. This pup waits everyday for his person to get home and then runs into the lawn with his bed, which is nearly as big as him. His disappointment when he realizes the sun isn't out is almost too sad to watch, but luckily there's a happy ending.

After the pup realizes it's too cold outside, he runs back in. There's no way he's going to stay out there in the shade. Before he gets too sad, though, his person quickly finds an alternate solution.

The end of the video shows the pup all curled up by the fireplace in his bed. It looks so cozy, and I'm honestly jealous. Thank goodness that this cutie pie still found a way to lay in his bed by a heat source.

