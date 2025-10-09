The universe is too big for us to be alone, right? A NASA scientist weighs in

Are we alone in the universe? This is something many have wondered before. In this video by Wired, a NASA scientist (David Dr. Grinspoon) answers our questions about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Grinspoon believes intelligent life exists somewhere beyond Earth. The cosmos is vast, and how could we be the only ones? While he admits we currently lack definitive proof, he's optimistic we're on the path toward discovery.

From YouTube: