Win every Halloween costume contest: Be the Portland Frog

You too can stand proud in the face of tyranny! Dance as fascists try to silence your 1A rights! Be the Portland Frog.

Handy not just for Halloween, but any time fascism comes to town, this inflatable Frog is well recognized as an enemy of masked and unaccountable law enforcement everywhere. Having withstood several attacks by ICE goons, the Portland Frog has won the hearts of freedom-loving Americans across the nation!

To support the Portland protesters, consider donating here.

Inflatable Costume Adult Frog via Amazon