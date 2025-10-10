A 1987 Far Side cartoon sparked outrage from the Jane Goodall Institute, until Goodall herself saw it

A 1987 Far Side cartoon by Gary Larson depicting Jane Goodall as a chimp's "tramp" sparked outrage from the Jane Goodall Institute, which threatened legal action against both the cartoonist and newspapers that ran the controversial image. The Institute fired off a blistering letter calling the cartoon "incredibly offensive," "in poor taste," and "inexcusable," leaving Larson, who had long admired Goodall's work, bracing for serious repercussions.

When National Geographic contacted Larson about featuring the cartoon in their centennial issue, Larson explained the controversy. A NatGeo editor decided to contact Goodall directly — who, to everyone's surprise, burst out laughing upon seeing the cartoon. Not only did Goodall give reprint permission, but she also began selling T-shirts with the image to raise funds for conservation efforts.

What began as a potential legal battle blossomed into friendship. Goodall eventually took Larson on a tour of her research site in Gombe and wrote the foreword to a Far Side collection in 1995, praising the cartoonist's ability to use humor as commentary:

"Gary, you teach us to poke fun at ourselves, using the most primitive animals to point out the absurdities of our own behavior. Bang on target."

