Border Patrol murdered a dog named "Chop"

A distraught family shared the story of Customs and Border Patrol entering their home without permission and murdering their dog. Unsurprisingly, the CBP agent responsible attempted to hide and refused to share his identification.

The son answered the door and, while he permitted the agents to search his home, claiming he had nothing to hide, he asked if they could wait first while he put the family dog, Chop, a Rottweiler, away in the bathroom before they walked in, as the dog could be aggressive.

Border Patrol agents then asked the son if he could show them some identification.

According to the family, it is at this point that the son went to his pickup truck to retrieve his ID and a Border Patrol agent entered the home and, as a result, ended up shooting the dog.

The family stressed that the agents knew– the son had told them– that Chop was put in the bathroom for their safety and that the agents opened the door, let Chop out and shot him.

…

Also, the family claims the agent who shot their dog then hid from them and refused to give his name.

…

The family added that when they confronted agents, Border Patrol reportedly told them they were working from an anonymous tip tied to the previous owners of the home, who lived there two years ago.