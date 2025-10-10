In one of the most profoundly American police standoffs imaginable, a man in Washington allegedly set fire to his own apartment, fled from police with a car full of fireworks, meth, and lighter fluid. The culprit eventually surrendered after officers delivered him a Dairy Queen Blizzard via tactical robot.

Authorities confirm that a Blizzard and a hamburger were exchanged for his surrender, but, in a true travesty, no one will say which flavor of Blizzard ended the siege.

An armed standoff followed, with police seeking to arrange Reagan's surrender. His Blizzard demand emerged in those negotiations, police say. "Mr. Reagan requested a meal from Dairy Queen as a condition to surrender," a police commander told TSG Cops purchased a Blizzard and a hamburger from Dairy Queen and brought the food to the scene on U.S. Highway 195. The chow was delivered to Reagan's car via a tactical robot. Four hours after the fire started, Reagan–whose auto had been boxed in by armored vehicles–surrendered. He was booked into jail on felony arson and eluding charges. Reagan is being held on $250,000 bond in advance of his arraignment tomorrow. Pullman Police Department and court records do not identify what flavor Blizzard was employed by law enforcement.

