Danish library's massive bell announces every newborn in the city

In Aarhus, Denmark, the main library in town is often filled with the sound of a giant tubular bell called Gongen. The bell rings multiple times a day for a sweet reason. Atlas Obscura explains that the ringing of the bell signifies that a child has been born at the hospital in town. Parents of newborns have the option to ring the bell, only if they want to, and they do it by pressing a button at the hospital (and triggering the bell).

Gongen was designed by an artist named Kirstine Roepstorff. It was engraved with a sun and infinity design to represent a new life. Here's a video of the bell ringing. Although it's loud, the soothing and peaceful ring makes this library a unique space.

Gongen is the world's largest tubular bell. Atlas Obscura notes that the installation "stands prominently in the building, measuring about 25 feet long (7.5 meters) and weighing around 6,600 pounds (3 tons)." This combination of art, community celebration, and new life has transformed the library into something more than a place of learning — it's become a space where the community collectively celebrates its newest members.

