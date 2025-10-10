Exotic pet owner lets monstrous centipede explore his chest

This guy has a pet giant centipede, and he might be the bravest man on planet Earth. This pet is not for the faint of heart. It's longer than the man's forearm, about as wide as a hot dog, has a ton of tiny little wiggling legs, and makes me want to hide under my blankets.

In the video, he lets it crawl all over his arm and chest. He feeds the giant centipede a chunk of cat food, which it happily gulps down. He also says that only experts should handle these kinds of "pets", because they come with a special feature: an excruciating bite.

Personally, I like fur-covered pets that don't cause excruciating pain, but each to their own. Giant centipedes belong to the genus Scolopendra. This includes some of the largest and most aggressive centipede species in the world (fun!).

