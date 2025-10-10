Get a MacBook Pro without the full-price headache — 78% off

TL;DR: Get this refurbished 13" 2GHz i5 MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports for just $429.97 (reg. $1,999).

You don't need to daydream about owning a MacBook Pro — you can snag one now, and for a steal. This refurbished 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar and four Thunderbolt 3 ports is now 78% off.

Refurbs aren't second-rate

Contrary to popular belief, refurbished tech isn't cheap because it's bad. In fact, the specialized additional testing they undergo can be seen as a form of double certification.

So, think of them as designer items in a thrift store, placed there because the owner wanted or found something they liked better. Only that this one comes in a sleek space gray, and it also includes a charger.

But you don't have to take our word for it; this MacBook Pro is rated Grade A, which translates to virtually new, with minimal to no signs of wear or scuffing.

Think premium performance, minus the premium price

1TB SSD storage

16GB RAM

2GHz quad-core Intel Core i5

Intel Iris plus graphics

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports to support charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)

MacBook Pros age like fine wine

Ask anyone you know how many Macs they've had, and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who says more than three. That's because MacBook Pros have a lifespan of 7-10 years, making them a solid investment. At this price, you don't have to be a gamer, professional, or digital creative to talk yourself into one. However, even if you are, the all-day battery ensures the longevity you need.

Get this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro (2020) 13" with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and 2GHz i5 with 16GB RAM, plus a 1TB SSD in Space Gray for $429.97 (reg: $1,999)– a limited-time offer.

Apple MacBook Pro 13″ i5 2GHz (2020) 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

