James Vanderbilt shifts from Spider-Man to Nazi trials in "Nuremberg" (Trailer)

Nuremberg, the new movie from James Vanderbilt (based on the book: The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai), aims to tackle the dense subject of the eponymous trials that saw the world attempt to bring the remnants of the Nazi regime to justice.

The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).

Vanderbilt is the same guy behind Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man and the Scream reboot, so his success at writing and directing a tense political courtroom drama remains to be seen. Film critics and history buffs alike will be watching closely to see if Vanderbilt can successfully bring this crucial chapter of post-war history to modern audiences.