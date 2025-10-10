Meet the SmartCard that finds your wallet – now 3 for $75

TL;DR: Make losing your wallet a thing of the past with the KeySmart SmartCard with Wireless Charging (3-Pack) — just $74.97 (reg: $119.97) until October 12!

Ever lost your wallet and thought, "I wish there were a tracking app for this"? Probably not. With ten minutes to make a twenty-minute drive, all that's left to wonder is if you're cancelling your credit cards…again.

While there's no magic fix for misplacing things, this rechargeable smart card removes the panic of losing your wallet. It works with Apple's Find My app, sending notifications and sound alerts directly to your phone —or your AirPods and CarPlay, if you've misplaced them too. That's a lifetime's worth of peace of mind for just $74.97 (reg. $119.97).

Why this tiny card is mighty

Even if your essentials decide to go on an adventure, Lost Mode will highlight their last known location on a map and even display your contact information. Other key features include:

8-month battery life from a single charge (improved from 5 months)

Wireless charging for convenience

Waterproof up to 3.3 ft for an hour (IPX8 rating)

Ultra-slim design, less than 2mm thick

Lanyard slot for multi-usage

2-year warranty

Meet your wallet's new best friend

AirTags are great for luggage and backpacks, but grab-and-go items like wallets require something leaner. This tracking card may not be on Ozempic, but it's still slimmer than two credit cards. So slip one into your wallet, and hook the others to a lanyard to cover your keys, passport, and security badges, too.

Keep your pocket light and your stress levels even lighter.

Get the KeySmart SmartCard 3-pack for $74.97 (reg: $119.97), a limited-time offer.

