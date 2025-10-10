Portland Chicken optimistic: "We're winning this" as the Frog Brigade grows

An interview with the Portland Chicken, one of the most visible inflatable heroes of the "War in Portland," explains their absurdist assault on the false reality of an "Antifa Army" engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the pigs from ICE.

Can you put into words what that purpose is? You and the frog have really become icons of this protest.

There's been a nice overall whimsy that has shown up. The frog is amazing. We had a bunch of other inflatable people here last night, too. I saw people playing Twister the other day.

What they rely on is fear. So by coming out in an absurdist manner, it speaks to them, to some extent, that we're actually not that afraid.

It also dismantles their narrative a little bit. When they try to describe this situation as "war-torn," it becomes much harder to take them seriously when they have to post a video saying [U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security] Kristi Noem is up on the balcony staring over the Antifa Army and it's, like, eight journalists and five protesters and one of them is in a chicken suit.