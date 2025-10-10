The FAA's 40-year staffing hangover from Reagan's mass firings just got worse



Forty-four years after Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 striking air traffic controllers, in a union-busting act of bravado, reshaped federal labor policy, and left the FAA chronically understaffed, the ghosts of that decision are on the radar screens once again. As the government shutdown drags on, unpaid controllers are calling out sick, and towers from Chicago to Orlando are running short. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary, MTv's Sean Duffy is threatening to fire "problem children" who don't show up. This is a grim déjà vu for an industry still suffering the structural damage Reagan set in motion back in 1981.

If controllers keep not showing up, Duffy will fire them, he said. US secretary of transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference in at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images "If we have a continual small subset of controllers that don't show up to work… they're the problem children," he said. "We need more controllers, but we need the best and the brightest, the dedicated controllers, and if we have some on our staff that aren't dedicated like we need, we're going to let them go." Controllers are considered essential employees and have to work during the government shutdown, despite not being paid. CNN

Normally, 5% of delays are caused by short-staffed air traffic control towers; right now, staffing causes around 50% of the delays. It takes anywhere from two to five years to train an Air Traffic Controller, and they must retire at age 56. Entry-level trainees get $50,000 a year, while a fully trained Certified Professional Controller can earn from $135,000 to $190,000 per year. This is one of the most stressful jobs in the world.

Previously:

• Elon's tweet suggests he broke Air Traffic Control

• Pilots and Air Traffic Control have interesting conversations

• Congress fixes 'sequester' air traffic control disaster just in time for their own flights home