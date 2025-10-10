The Onion's Jeffery Epstein documentary is fake journalism at its finest

"Behind every great male sex trafficker, there's an even greater female sex trafficker."

Truer words have never been spoken. Except for in other parts of The Onion Investigates: Jeffrey Epstein. In this documentary, you'll learn about bad pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Framed as an exposé, the documentary adopts intentionally absurd premises and mock-serious narration, blending real-world scandal with outrageous fictional elements. The video lampoons the mystery and conspiracy surrounding Epstein, riffing on everything from his infamous island and celebrity connections to outlandish notions like a private space shuttle ("Molester Galactic") and basketball rivalries with Donald Trump.

Mock interviews and spoof testimony describe how Epstein interacted with figures like Bill Gates and Prince Andrew. Running gags about pedophile "training camps" and forensic semen analysis push the parody to the edge, while the script pokes at the culture of power and privilege that let Epstein evade justice for so long.

