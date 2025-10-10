User interfaces of popular websites over the years

Jason Kottke made a graphic showing how YouTube's progress bar has changed in the 20 years since it launched in 2005. I don't think I even noticed the latest, and if I were asked to recreate it from memory I would crudely Figmatize the 2008-2010 version, old enough to be at college now. That's the one that stuck with Kottke, too: "a nostalgia bomb, albeit a deceptive one."

Twirpz posted a history of Twitter's design up to 2015, which is of course was the last time it was changed. The Web Design Museum has other examples of classic, forgotten or nostalgia-bait homepages. Here's Ebay, as originally made by Pierre Omidyar.

Remember when iTunes looked like it were cut from a sheet of brushed steel? Look at it, it isn't even chamfered! If such excavations please you, check out Version Museum.

We have to go back.

Monochrome screens displayed a limited number of pixels and were mainly used for inputting and displaying textual information. This era laid the foundation for future UI advancements.

